A special court of the Central Investigation Bureau in Mumbai on Tuesday discharged former Inspector General of Gujarat DG Vanzara and IPS officer Dinesh MN in the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Vanzara, who was released on bail in April last year, is also the key accused in Ishrat Jahan and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter cases. He had retired from the police force while in jail in 2014.

The CBI had alleged that Vanzara was involved in the alleged conspiracy to murder Sheikh. In its chargesheet, the agency had claimed that officials of the Anti-Terrorism Squad had abducted and killed Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi in Gandhinagar in 2005. The police, however, had alleged that Sheikh had links with militant organisations.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah was cleared of all charges in the case in November 2015. At least 15 accused have been discharged in the case by the court so far, The Indian Express reported.