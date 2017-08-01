Protests in Tissa in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district turned violent on Monday as a mob pelted stones at police officers after the rape of a minor girl. At least 16 officers were believed to have been injured in the agitation, which ensued after the protestors accused the state government of inaction and apathy. The police resorted to using batons and firing teargas shells at the mob to restore order.

A school teacher allegedly raped a Class 12 student in Tissa for several days in the last week of July. He was arrested on Sunday based on her complaint, which was filed after she told her parents about the assault last week.

The protests in Tissa turned communal because the girl belonged to a minority community, according to The Times of India. Members of her community, which was not named in the report, attacked teachers of the girl’s school on Saturday, after which people from another community protested in Bhanjraru on Sunday.

Chief minister blames the Opposition

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh alleged that the Opposition was playing “cheap politics” over the rape and murder of a girl in Shimla and the assault in Tissa. “There is RSS and BJP hand behind the incident,” Singh said, according to The Indian Express. “The government will not spare anyone involved in such criminal activities and damaging public property.”

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said instead of blaming the Opposition, Singh should resolve the crisis or resign.