A look at the headlines right now:

LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lilhaari was also shot dead by security forces. Sensex, Nifty fall in morning trade after opening at all-time high: The shares were led by Tech Mahindra, which rose more than 4.6% a day after it reported its June-quarter earnings. Pakistan extends JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest for another two months: The Punjab province government had been warned that his supporters had ‘planned to spread chaos in the country’ on his release. Los Angeles agrees to host the 2028 Olympics, Paris will hold the 2024 Games: The International Olympic Committee said it will contribute $1.8 billion to LA’s Organising Committee. Protests break out in Himachal Pradesh after teacher allegedly rapes a Class 12 student in Tissa: A mob pelted stones at the police and accused the state government of inaction and apathy. Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale believes transgender people should not wear saris: He was at a workshop on sensitising people towards the community when he decided to offer this piece of sartorial advice.

Subramanian Swamy has filed a ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, claims Sunanda Pushkar’s son’s lawyer: Shiv Menon had earlier questioned the BJP leader’s locus standi in the case. ‘Kakkoos’ director Divya Bharathi gets hate calls for her depiction of SC community: The HinduShe claimed that many of the calls were from right-wing groups, including the BJP. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the second richest man in Asia: Ambani is richer by $12.1 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Air India pilot writes to MEA alleging human rights violation by Saudi officials in Jeddah: The captain wrote to the ministry after four airline staff were detained in the city for not being able to produce their passports for inspection.