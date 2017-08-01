The big news: LeT chief commander Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in the morning session, and Pakistan extended JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest for another two months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lilhaari was also shot dead by security forces.
- Sensex, Nifty fall in morning trade after opening at all-time high: The shares were led by Tech Mahindra, which rose more than 4.6% a day after it reported its June-quarter earnings.
- Pakistan extends JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest for another two months: The Punjab province government had been warned that his supporters had ‘planned to spread chaos in the country’ on his release.
- Los Angeles agrees to host the 2028 Olympics, Paris will hold the 2024 Games: The International Olympic Committee said it will contribute $1.8 billion to LA’s Organising Committee.
- Protests break out in Himachal Pradesh after teacher allegedly rapes a Class 12 student in Tissa: A mob pelted stones at the police and accused the state government of inaction and apathy.
- Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale believes transgender people should not wear saris: He was at a workshop on sensitising people towards the community when he decided to offer this piece of sartorial advice.
- Subramanian Swamy has filed a ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, claims Sunanda Pushkar’s son’s lawyer: Shiv Menon had earlier questioned the BJP leader’s locus standi in the case.
- ‘Kakkoos’ director Divya Bharathi gets hate calls for her depiction of SC community: The HinduShe claimed that many of the calls were from right-wing groups, including the BJP.
- Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the second richest man in Asia: Ambani is richer by $12.1 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
- Air India pilot writes to MEA alleging human rights violation by Saudi officials in Jeddah: The captain wrote to the ministry after four airline staff were detained in the city for not being able to produce their passports for inspection.