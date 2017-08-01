Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the absence of several party members from the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday, leading to embarrassment for the government.

Shah has said he would meet the absentees separately, PTI quoted MPs present in the BJP Parliamentary meeting as saying. “When the party issues a whip, members must be present in the House,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar was quoted as saying. Kumar added that Shah has taken a serious view of the absence and has said that it “should not have happened and must not be repeated”.

On Monday, the central government was outnumbered in the Rajya Sabha and was unable to pass its original Bill regarding the Backward Classes Commission. The Opposition managed to reconstitute the commission and change its composition with the amendments passed to the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill. Reports had said that as many as 30 BJP MPs were absent, making it easy for the Opposition to pass the amendments.