Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the damage caused by the recent floods in Assam during his visit to the state on Tuesday and announced a 2,000-crore relief package for the flood-affected Northeastern states, reported ANI. At least 79 people have died in the floods in Assam so far. The floods have also led to the deaths of at least 91 animals at the Kaziranga National Park.

Modi held a series of review meetings with Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and chief ministers of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh at the Assam Administrative Staff College on Tuesday afternoon. Modi announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs two lakh to next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who were seriously injured. The compensation will be granted from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

On Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, had accused the Centre on Monday of being insensitive towards people affected by the floods. Azad had said Modi and his ministers have not provided any relief to people, and have instead been indulging in petty politics.

Earlier, Modi had announced relief funds for those affected by the floods in Assam and Rajasthan. The kin of those killed in the floods will get Rs 2 lakh, while those who were injured will get Rs 50,000. On July 25, the Assam government had asked the Centre for Rs 2,393 crore to carry out repairs.

On July 28, the Centre had told the Parliament that around 600 people have died in floods and landslides across the country this year.

The Prime Minister reached Assam, where he will review the flood situation, interact with CMs & officials of various states of the Northeast pic.twitter.com/P7vvnQYhHy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2017