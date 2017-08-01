A swarm of bees attacked an Alliance Air flight from Hyderabad to Pune last week, delaying it for an hour, ANI reported on Tuesday. Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India.

#WATCH: Alliance Air Flight 9i-867, from Hyderabad to Pune, on July 26, was delayed by an hour, after a swarm of bees attacked the aircraft pic.twitter.com/fyHuaQAnqn — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

The bees swarmed near the fuselage of the flight and settled on the windscreen of the cockpit, making it hard for the pilot to take off, a video that ANI received showed. The Hyderabad Air Traffic Control authorities advised the pilot to not take off till the bees flew away, ANI reported.

An Air India statement said that the 65-passenger flight was scheduled to take off at 6.35 pm and was delayed for an hour. “Safety is always our priority,” Air India spokesperson Dhanajay Kumar told ANI. “So the pilot ensured all precautionary steps were taken before taking off.”