The Bar Association of Jammu on Tuesday expelled lawyer Devinder Singh Behal, a close aide of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, over allegations of “anti-national activity”, reported The Times of India. Behal’s expulsion comes a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a terror funding case.

Behal is suspected to be involved in channeling funds to separatist leaders from Pakistan. He is also suspected of having passed national secrets, including the details of the movement of the Indian Army, to the Inter-Services Intelligence. Behal was allegedly in touch with officials at the Pakistan High Commission as well.

“As soon as we came to know about his [Behal’s] activities, we verified our records and immediately decided to expel him without any notice from the primary membership of the association,” BAJ president BS Salathia said. “Ours is a nationalist association and we will not tolerate the presence of any ‘anti-national’ element, whether associated with Hurriyat or any other group.”

On Sunday, the NIA had conducted raids at Behal’s premises. He was allegedly a member of the Hurriyat’s legal cell till 2008.