The Congress on Tuesday removed Digvijaya Singh as the party leader in charge of Telangana, and appointed RC Khuntia in his place, PTI reported. Satish Jarkiholi was made the All India Congress Committee Secretary for Telangana. The rejig is believed to have taken place keeping in mind the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2019.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also created two new departments in the party structure in Telangana, the Hindustan Times reported. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will head the All India Professionals’ Congress while Arbind Singh will be the chairperson of the All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress.

Digvijaya Singh was made the Congress in charge of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since the bifurcation in 2014. The senior party leader is believed to be busy with poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh where the Assembly elections are scheduled in 2018, The Times of India reported quoting unidentified Congress party officials.

Earlier in April, Singh was divested of his responsibilities in Goa and Karnataka. Singh had come under severe criticism after the Congress failed to form the government in Goa despite being the single largest party in the Assembly elections in March this year. Later, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had thanked Singh for failing to form an alliance in the state, and thus giving the BJP an opportunity to come to power.