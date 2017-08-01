A Delhi court ordered the framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and ten other accused in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case, PTI reported on Tuesday. The court also discharged three co-accused – Syed Ismail Affaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi – for lack of evidence.

On September 19, 2010, two motorists had shot at tourists near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. There was also an explosion from a bomb placed in a car nearby. Two Taiwanese nationals were injured in the incident.

Extremist group Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for several terrorist strikes in the country, including the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, the 2008 Delhi bombings and the Bodh Gaya blasts in 2013.