Mumbai University has drawn criticism for failing to declare examination results even after Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the varsity, Vidyasagar Rao, set a deadline for July 31. Registrar A M Khan told PTI that most of the results will be out by August 5.

“All results will mostly be declared by August 5,” Khan said. “The process of declaring results is on continually.”The registrar said that results of 173 courses of Mumbai University have already been declared, but that 90,000 answer sheets were yet to be evaluated.

Rao had asked Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh to ensure that all the results were declared by July 31. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday demanded that Deshmukh be removed from his post over his handling of the situation and the delay.

On July 28, the Maharashtra government had ordered an investigation into Deshmukh’s role in implementing the new online assessment system, which has caused the delay in announcing the results.