A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan National Assembly announces Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new prime minister: He won the election with 221 votes. Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being greedy for power: The RJD chief said the JD(U) leader was one of those who switched sides as per convenience. Top LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lelhari was also shot dead by security forces. Government sets up committee to address data protection, tasks it with framing a draft law: The 10-member panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna. Two Opposition leaders taken from homes, family members blame Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro: The Opposition said the whereabouts of the two men were currently unknown. LPG cylinder price rise is ‘cruel and anti-people’, says Opposition: MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and the Left stormed into the Well of the House to protest the decision. All India Bodoland Minority Students’ Union president shot dead, indefinite strike announced: Two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot Lafiqul Islam Ahmed at Titaguri market, where he died. Congress removes Digvijaya Singh as party leader in charge of Telangana: The rejig is believed to have taken place keeping in mind the Assembly elections in the state in 2019. Arvind Panagariya resigns as the vice chairman of Niti Aayog: The economist said he will return to academics in the United States. Bee attack grounds Alliance Air flight for one hour in Hyderabad: The pilots were asked to not take off till the insects that had settled on the windscreen flew away.