The big news: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected new Pakistan prime minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Lalu Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of being a turncoat for political gains, and LeT commander Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan National Assembly announces Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new prime minister: He won the election with 221 votes.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being greedy for power: The RJD chief said the JD(U) leader was one of those who switched sides as per convenience.
- Top LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lelhari was also shot dead by security forces.
- Government sets up committee to address data protection, tasks it with framing a draft law: The 10-member panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna.
- Two Opposition leaders taken from homes, family members blame Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro: The Opposition said the whereabouts of the two men were currently unknown.
- LPG cylinder price rise is ‘cruel and anti-people’, says Opposition: MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and the Left stormed into the Well of the House to protest the decision.
- All India Bodoland Minority Students’ Union president shot dead, indefinite strike announced: Two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot Lafiqul Islam Ahmed at Titaguri market, where he died.
- Congress removes Digvijaya Singh as party leader in charge of Telangana: The rejig is believed to have taken place keeping in mind the Assembly elections in the state in 2019.
- Arvind Panagariya resigns as the vice chairman of Niti Aayog: The economist said he will return to academics in the United States.
- Bee attack grounds Alliance Air flight for one hour in Hyderabad: The pilots were asked to not take off till the insects that had settled on the windscreen flew away.