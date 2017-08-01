Gunmen killed All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union President Lafiqul Islam Ahmed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, BusinessNortheast reported. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm at Titaguri market.

Police said two motorcycle-borne accused used an AK-47 to shoot Ahmed, who died on the spot.

The ABMSU has demanded immediate arrests of the killers. ABMSU Vice-President Ainuddin Ahmed said that if the government fails to arrest the culprits immediately, the students’ union would launch a huge protest. The ABMSU has also called for an indefinite strike in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union condemned the incident and asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to ensure that the killers were arrested soon. “I strongly condemn the killing of ABMSU president Lafikul Islam,” Sonowal tweeted. “I have directed the Director General of Assam Police to visit Kokrajhar and investigate the issue.”