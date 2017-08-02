A look at the headlines right now:

Impossible to use Aadhaar data to track citizens, UIDAI tells Supreme Court: The Centre also argued that there was no real privacy in the online era anyway. Pakistan National Assembly announces Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new prime minister: He won the election with 221 votes. Top LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lelhari was also shot dead by security forces. CBI forms five-member team to investigate the alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur: The Supreme Court had ordered the agency to set up a panel, and complete the investigation by December 31. No chance of AIADMK merger, party will not join NDA, says O Panneerselvam camp: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar had said the talks between both the factions had been taking place continuously. Pakistani legislator quits Imran Khan’s party saying its female members face constant harassment: Ayesha Gulalai dismissed rumours that she was joining the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) after her resignation. Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being greedy for power: The RJD chief said the JD(U) leader was one of those who switched sides as per convenience. Two Opposition leaders taken from homes, family members blameVenezuela President Nicolas Maduro: The Opposition said the whereabouts of the two men were currently unknown. LPG cylinder price rise is ‘cruel and anti-people’, says Opposition:MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and the Left stormed into the Well of the House to protest the decision. All India Bodoland Minority Students’ Union president shot dead, indefinite strike announced: Two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot Lafiqul Islam Ahmed at Titaguri market, where he died.