The big news: Centre tells SC it cannot track citizens with Aadhaar data, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became Pakistan’s new prime minister, and LeT commander Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.
- Impossible to use Aadhaar data to track citizens, UIDAI tells Supreme Court: The Centre also argued that there was no real privacy in the online era anyway.
- Pakistan National Assembly announces Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new prime minister: He won the election with 221 votes.
- Top LeT commander in Jammu and Kashmir killed in Pulwama encounter, civilian dies in clashes: Abu Dujana’s accomplice Arif Lelhari was also shot dead by security forces.
- CBI forms five-member team to investigate the alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur: The Supreme Court had ordered the agency to set up a panel, and complete the investigation by December 31.
- No chance of AIADMK merger, party will not join NDA, says O Panneerselvam camp: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar had said the talks between both the factions had been taking place continuously.
- Pakistani legislator quits Imran Khan’s party saying its female members face constant harassment: Ayesha Gulalai dismissed rumours that she was joining the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) after her resignation.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being greedy for power: The RJD chief said the JD(U) leader was one of those who switched sides as per convenience.
- Two Opposition leaders taken from homes, family members blameVenezuela President Nicolas Maduro: The Opposition said the whereabouts of the two men were currently unknown.
- LPG cylinder price rise is ‘cruel and anti-people’, says Opposition:MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and the Left stormed into the Well of the House to protest the decision.
- All India Bodoland Minority Students’ Union president shot dead, indefinite strike announced: Two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot Lafiqul Islam Ahmed at Titaguri market, where he died.