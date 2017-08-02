Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday conducted search operations at the Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru, where the Congress had put up its Gujarat MLAs to prevent them from being poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls, The Hindu reported.

I-T officials also carried out search and seizure operations at the homes of Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh.

“The BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat,” said senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. “After using state machinery and every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation and frustration.”

On July 29, the Congress had flown most of its MLAs in Gujarat from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru after six of them quit the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress had also accused BJP National President Amit Shah of using “money and muscle power” to lure its MLAs.

After using state machinery & every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration: Ahmed Patel,Senior Cong leader — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017