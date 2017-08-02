The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the None of the Above, or Nota, option being introduced for the Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The top court is likely to the hear the plea on Thursday.

The Election Commission had granted Gujarat MLAs the Nota provision on Tuesday as per a previous Supreme Court order. After Congress MPs opposed the move in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pointed out that the top court verdict was passed several years before the National Democratic Alliance government came to power.

Congress MP Anand Sharma protested in the Upper House against the Nota option. “It vitiates the election,” he said. “The Constitution has not been amended...The Representation of People Act has not been amended.”

Rajya Sabha candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded party National President Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput for the three seats to the Upper House from Gujarat. Ahmed Patel is going to contest the polls for a fifth term for the Congress.

Rajput was the Congress’ chief whip in the Gujarat Assembly. He had quit the party and joined the BJP on July 27.