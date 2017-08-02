A Muslim man was stripped and beaten up by a mob in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, the BBC reported on Wednesday. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The police said a minor had accused Shakir of sexually abusing her. However, Shakir’s family claimed that the incident had nothing to do with the complaint and was purely communal in nature as the mob belonged to a different religion. The police said Shakir’s condition was critical.

The police have not arrested anyone in the case, but have identified three people from the group.

“We received a call on the emergency number 100 on Monday morning,” said a police officer, according to the BBC. “We reached the spot, rescued Shakir and admitted him to a nearby hospital.”

Shakir used to work at a computer centre in the Bokaro district’s Kathara village.