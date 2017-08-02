The Centre on Monday said a total of 50 cyber attacks, which affected 19 financial organisations, have been reported between November 2016 and June 2017, PTI reported. The government had scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination on November 8, 2016.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir was asked in Parliament whether there were any reports of cyber attacks on banking or any other form of cashless payments. Ahir said the ministry of electronics and information technology has constituted a digital payment division to curb cyber attacks during digital transactions.

“The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has issued 21 advisories for security safeguards covering Point of Sale, Micro ATMs, electronic wallets, online banking, smart phones, unified payment interface, RuPay, Aadhar Enabled Payment Systems, among others,” Ahir said.

A research and development fund for upgrading technological capacity has been created, he added.