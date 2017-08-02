The Supreme Court on Wednesday sentenced former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Neera Yadav to two years in jail in connection with a land allotment scam, ANI reported. The bench gave another accused in the case, former IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, a two-year sentence, upholding a Central Bureau of Investigation court’s 2012 verdict convicting them.

Yadav became the first female chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh in 2005. She had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2009 parliamentary polls.

#SupremeCourt upholds conviction of former UP chief Secretary Neera Yadav in #Noida land allotment scam and awards two-year imprisonment pic.twitter.com/kRSrAeGlKl — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 2, 2017

The land allotment case dates back to 1998, when the CBI began an investigation into a writ petition that had alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots in Noida. In 2002, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Yadav and Kumar, who was a serving IAS officer then.

Yadav, a 1971 batch IAS officer, was convicted in the case for helping a company, Flex Industries, get an industrial plot in 1995 when she was the chairman of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority. In 2012, a CBI court in Ghaziabad had sentenced her to three years of rigorous imprisonment.