Former Union minister and Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev died at a hospital in Silchar, Assam, on Wednesday morning after a prolonged battle with an illness. The 86-year-old was recently admitted to the hospital after he developed pneumonia, PTI reported.

Dev is survived by his wife, former legislator Bithika Dev, and four daughters, including Congress MP Sushmita Dev. “Nothing could have prepared me for this moment,” Sushmita Dev said on Twitter. “I lost him at 6.06 am today.”

Nothing could have prepared me for this moment. I lost him at 6.06am today. Thank you everyone for your prayers, your love for him. pic.twitter.com/1oAobNoCBa — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) August 2, 2017

Dev was the Union minister for heavy industries and public enterprise in the first United Progressive Alliance government. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha seven times – five times from Silchar and twice from Tripura.

Condolence messages poured in through the morning as news of his death spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a veteran leader who worked exclusively for the people and said that his thoughts are with Dev’s family and friends.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Santosh Mohan Dev. He was veteran political leader who worked extensively for welfare of people: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 2, 2017

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also said he was deeply saddened by the death of his “long-time friend and colleague”.