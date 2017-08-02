The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to demolish all illegal restaurants and eateries constructed by private parties near the Taj Mahal, ANI reported. The panel held that the ecology of the area surrounding the heritage site cannot be compromised and urged the state government to organise a plantation drive around it.

On May 22, the tribunal had directed the Divisional Commissioner of Agra to submit data on the number of trees planted in the eco-sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone, following reports that more than 10,000 trees had been cut within a 500-m radius of the Taj Mahal. On March 17, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board had told the NGT that the Agra Development Authority had sealed construction activity in the Taj Trapezium Zone near the monument’s eastern gate.