The big news: Congress protests in Parliament after I-T raids on minister, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US government said it was not North Korea’s enemy, and the World Bank mediated India-Pakistan talks on the Indus Waters Treaty.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’.
- US is not an enemy of North Korea, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: ‘We are not your threat but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us and we have to respond,’ he said.
- Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact.
- Mob strips, beats up Muslim man for allegedly abusing minor in Jharkhand: However, Shakir’s family claimed that the incident had nothing to do with the complaint and was purely communal.
- SC says companies will face 100% penalty for illegal mining in Odisha: The court refused to order a CBI inquiry into connivance of officials in the Rs 60,000 crore scam, but directed the setting up of an expert committee.
- Supreme Court sentences former UP chief secretary to two years in jail in a corruption case: In 2012, a CBI court had convicted her and another IAS officer for irregularities in the allotment of plots in Noida.
- Former Union minister and Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev dies in Assam: The 86-year-old was recently admitted to a hospital after developing pneumonia.
- 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: The Centre has constituted a digital payment division for protection of online payment, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said.
- Do not take coercive steps against NDTV, Delhi High Court tells I-T Department: The bench criticised the department for taking an ‘overenthusiastic step’ in the case and demanding that the media house to pay Rs 429 crore.
- 76% of Bihar’s new Cabinet ministers have criminal cases against them, says report: Among them, nine legislators face serious charges including murder, forgery, cheating and crimes against women.