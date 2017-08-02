A look at the headlines right now:

I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’. US is not an enemy of North Korea, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: ‘We are not your threat but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us and we have to respond,’ he said. Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact. Mob strips, beats up Muslim man for allegedly abusing minor in Jharkhand: However, Shakir’s family claimed that the incident had nothing to do with the complaint and was purely communal. SC says companies will face 100% penalty for illegal mining in Odisha: The court refused to order a CBI inquiry into connivance of officials in the Rs 60,000 crore scam, but directed the setting up of an expert committee. Supreme Court sentences former UP chief secretary to two years in jail in a corruption case: In 2012, a CBI court had convicted her and another IAS officer for irregularities in the allotment of plots in Noida. Former Union minister and Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev dies in Assam: The 86-year-old was recently admitted to a hospital after developing pneumonia. 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: The Centre has constituted a digital payment division for protection of online payment, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said. Do not take coercive steps against NDTV, Delhi High Court tells I-T Department: The bench criticised the department for taking an ‘overenthusiastic step’ in the case and demanding that the media house to pay Rs 429 crore. 76% of Bihar’s new Cabinet ministers have criminal cases against them, says report: Among them, nine legislators face serious charges including murder, forgery, cheating and crimes against women.