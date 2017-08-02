The United States Senate on Tuesday confirmed Christopher Wray as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Reuters reported. His appointment to the post was confirmed by a vote of 92-5.

Wray, who was a high-ranking official in former President George W Bush’s Justice Department, replaces James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump on May 10.

“This is a tough time to take this tough job,” Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said during a debate on the nomination in the House. “The previous FBI director, as we know, was fired because of the Russia investigation. The former acting attorney general was fired. And we have had a slew of other firings throughout the government over the past few months.”