The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday told the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to claim the body of Laskar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana, who was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Tuesday, the Greater Kashmir reported. Dujana and his accomplice Arif Nabi Dar alias Arif Lelhari were shot dead by security forces during an operation in Hakripora village.

“Let them claim the body of Dujana,” Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan told greater Kashmir. “Let his parents see him before the burial.”

The officer added that if Pakistan did not take his body, Dujana would be buried in accordance with Islamic rituals.

Complete shutdown

The Kashmir valley observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday in protest against the death of two civilians in clashes that followed the encounter. Shops, business establishments, educational institutes and internet services were suspended.

Public transportation is also off the roads, the Greater Kashmir reported, adding that security forces had been deployed to maintain peace. Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in some parts of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Protests erupted in Gabarpora village of Pulwama district after the funeral of the second civilian, Akeel Ahmad Bhat, who died in clashes on Tuesday.