At least 29 people were killed on Tuesday night following a suicide attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat city, Reuters reported. More than 64 people have been injured, and most of them are believed to be in a critical condition.

The attack took place when about 300 worshippers were offering their evening prayers at the mosque, Al Jazeera reported. No militant organisation has claimed responsibilty for the attack and the Taliban has specifically denied having any involvement in the incident.

“Based on our initial information, two militants were involved and one of them was wearing a suicide vest while the second was armed with a rifle,” Herat Police Spokesperson Abdul Ahad Walizada told AFP.

However, in a statement issued by the governor of Herat, Mohammad Asif Rahimi, it said only one person had been involved, TOLO News reported.

The attack came a day after four gunmen attacked the Iraqi embassy and a police headquarters in Kabul on Monday killing two people. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.