The police custody of accused Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap and civil contractor Anil Mandal in the Ghatkopar building collapse case was extended on Wednesday till August 7, ANI reported. The Siddhi Sai apartment, that housed around 15 families, had collapsed on July 25 leaving 17 people killed.

Shitap and Mandal were produced before a court in Mumbai’s Vikhroli suburb on Wednesday. The police had sought to extend their custody in order to arrest more people who have been accused in the case.

Though the reason for the collapse of the 35-year-old four-storey building was not verified, the residents had complained that Shitap was conducting renovation work in his maternity home on the ground flood because of which the pillars of the building had weakened. The Shiv Sena leader had hired Mandal to oversee the renovation project.

On July 26, Shitap and Mandal were arrested by the Mumbai police on charges of culpable homicide.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 2 lakh in compensation for the families of the victims. Those injured in the building collapse will receive Rs 50,000. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who were killed.