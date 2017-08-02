The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said that it had told India to immediately withdraw its troops from Doklam in Sikkim with “no strings attached” to end the standoff, reported PTI. The ministry said that Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the latter’s request on July 28. The Chinese official had expressed China’s “stern positions and explicit requests” about the Sikkim standoff to Doval, the statement said.

”Yang Jiechi expressed China’s stern positions and explicit requirements on the trespass of Indian border troops into China’s territory at the Sikkim section of China-India boundary,” the statement said.

The Chinese foreign ministry also released a 15-page document with maps and other details about the standoff. The document claimed that on June 18, 270 Indian troops entered over 100 meters into the Chinese territory to “obstruct the road building of the Chinese side, causing tension in the area”.

Beijing’s document said that by the end of July, there were still over 40 Indian army personnel and one bulldozer illegally positioned in the Chinese territory. “Over 400 people at one point, have put up three tents and advanced over 180 meters into the Chinese territory,” the document said.

China has also claimed that a 2006 document signed between New Delhi and Beijing indicated that the two countries had agreed to the boundary in the Sikkim sector, based on an 1890 Sino-British treaty, reported the Hindustan Times. China also recommended that the two countries sign a fresh boundary convention to replace the 1890 treaty.