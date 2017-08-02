A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on whether right to privacy was a fundamental right, ANI reported. The Gujarat government had on Wednesday argued before the apex court that giving basic personal details to authorities cannot be treated as violation of the right to privacy, reported PTI.

The Centre had on July 27 told the Supreme Court that privacy could not be treated as a fundamental right as it has many facets. Attorney General KK Venugopal said there were measures restricting the sharing of Aadhaar related data. Venugopal said there was no violation of privacy during the data collection process for passport applications and voter registration.

“The right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a subspecies of the right to liberty, every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right,” he said on July 26.