United States on Wednesday test launched an unarmed Minuteman III inter-continental ballistic missile from its North Vandenberg air base in California, ABC News reported. The test comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

“While not a response to recent North Korean actions, the test demonstrates that the United States’ nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to be able to deter, detect and defend against attacks on the United States and its allies,” a statement from the Air Force said.

The US military schedules four test-launches several years in advance and is unrelated to the recent developments with North Korea, spokesperson and Air Force Captain Michele Rollins told CNBC. “Planning for this particular launch started a little over a year ago.” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Washington was not seeking a regime change in North Korea and is not the enemy of the Kim Jong-un led state, the BBC reported. The US would like a dialogue with North Korea at some point, Tillerson said.

On July 29, North Korea had confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile, saying it was a stern warning for the US. Experts had said the weapon was capable of hitting Los Angeles and other US cities.