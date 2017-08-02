The government has sanctioned prosecution of 48 officers of the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Police Service and the Indian Revenue Service on corruption charges, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to PTI. Of these officers, 23 are IAS officers, three IPS officers and 22 from the IRS.

Singh said that 13 of these officers had been dismissed from service. This included four IAS officers, one IPS officer and eight IRS officers. The minister added that the sanction to prosecute these officers had been granted 2014-15 onward.