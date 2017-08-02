The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must resign if she cannot answer the corruption charges against her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Abhishek Banerjee of illegally taking Rs 1.15 crore from a realtor, reported PTI.

Abhishek Banerjee allegedly received the sum from Raj Kishore Modi when the former was the director of a firm called Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd. The realtor is already under investigation for an alleged land grab and other criminal activities.

Raj Kishore Modi also happens to be the same person against whom Banerjee had staged a protest in 2009 when she was the leader of Opposition. “The real shocker is, Mamata who had opposed the permission given to the realtor later did not withdraw the permission given by the previous CPI(M) government,” said Javadekar. The minister called it an “open and shut case of corruption and quid pro quo”, and compared it with the “Robert Vadra-Tejashwi Yadav model of corruption”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further accused Banerjee of endorsing nepotism. He said the underlying truth of TMC’s slogan ‘Maa, Mati Manush’ was ‘Aami, Aamar, Aamar parivar [Me, Mine, My family]’ for her”.