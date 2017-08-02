United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a Bill to impose sanctions on Russia but said it was “significantly flawed”. The Bill managed to secure the support from members of both parties in the Congress, and is expected to heighten tensions between Washington and Moscow, Reuters reported.

The new law has provisions to impose curbs on Russia over its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and other breaches of international rules. The Senate passed the Bill 98-2, Fox News reported.

It also prohibits Trump, who is accused of having an illegal association with the Russian government, from relaxing the curbs on Moscow without Congress’s approval. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said that Trump did not think that the restrictions would help diplomatic ties with Russia, which has already imposed curbs on the US embassy in Moscow, Reuters reported.

“While I favour tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilising behaviour by Iran, North Korea and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed,” Trump’s statement said. “In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions.”

Vice President Mike Pence said that the signing of the Bill indicated a “unified voice” representing the president and Congress.