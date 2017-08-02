The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan why he did not shut down his offshore company even 10 years after selling off its assets, reported The Tribune. The bench also asked Khan how it could be ascertained that Niazi Services Limited had no assets in its name after the sale of his flat in London.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi had filed a petition, seeking the disqualification of Khan for hiding his sources of income. The counsel for Abbasi claimed in court on Wednesday that Khan had not submitted the complete bank statements of his offshore company, which he founded in 1983 and shut down in 2015.

Meanwhile, German Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Frederik Obermaier, who was part of a group that published the Panama Papers, had on Monday tweeted that Khan avoided paying taxes through his Niazi Services Limited.