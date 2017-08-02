Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip retired from public life on Wednesday after a solo appearance at an official event, Reuters reported. Ninety-six-year-old Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, met the British Navy personnel before he retired, BBC reported.

The Buckingham Palace, however, said that Philip may attend certain events alongside the Queen in future. Philip had announced his retirement in May this year. “I can’t stand up much,” Philip had told a guest at the event on the day of the announcement.

Philip, who is Captain General of the Royal Marines, on Wednesday attended a parade marking the 1664 Global Challenge - a series of strength challenges for charitable causes. He met servicemen who had taken part in a 2,678-km trek. Philip had completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952, when his wife became the Queen of Britain, according to BBC.