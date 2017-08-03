Two militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, PTI reported on Thursday. A separate shootout between police and militants is also underway in Shopian district, ANI reported. Security personnel have retrieved arms from the men who were killed.

This comes two days after Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana and another militant were killed by security forces in the state. Dujana’s killing was seen as a massive victory for security personnel.

Including Dujana, 116 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year, The Times of India reported. This is the second highest figure ever, though the year is not yet completed. In 2016, 150 militants were killed in the state.