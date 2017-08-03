A look at the headlines right now:

I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’. Donald Trump backs new legislation that will cut the number of legal immigrants entering the US: The law moots a merit-based system favouring English speakers. Pull back troops from Doklam immediately, sign new border treaty, China tells India: A document released by China claimed that there were over 40 Indian army personnel illegally occupying Chinese territory till the end of July. Rodrigo Duterte says Kim Jong-un is a ‘fool who plays with dangerous toys’ as nuclear threat grows: The Philippines president suggested that a mistake by Pyongyang’s nuclear programme could destroy the Far East. Cabinet approves Bill to scrap the ‘no detention policy’ in schools: It seeks to allow states to detain students in Class 5 and Class 8 if they fail the year-end exam. RBI cuts repo rates by 25 basis points, as expected by many: Markets close in the red after RBI’s decision to slash policy rate fails to boost sentiment. Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether right to privacy is a fundamental right: The Gujarat government had argued before the top court that giving basic personal details to authorities cannot be treated as violation of the right to privacy. Take Abu Dujana’s body home, Jammu and Kashmir Police tellPakistan High Commission: The Valley observed a shutdown in protest against the death of two civilians in clashes that followed the encounter in which the LeT militant was killed. Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact. 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: The Centre told the Lok Sabha that 596 websites, 735 social media links have been blocked this year.