The big news: Congress furious at I-T raids against Karnataka minister, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump backed a new Bill that seeks to slash legal immigration to the US, and China told India to sign a new border treaty.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’.
- Donald Trump backs new legislation that will cut the number of legal immigrants entering the US: The law moots a merit-based system favouring English speakers.
- Pull back troops from Doklam immediately, sign new border treaty, China tells India: A document released by China claimed that there were over 40 Indian army personnel illegally occupying Chinese territory till the end of July.
- Rodrigo Duterte says Kim Jong-un is a ‘fool who plays with dangerous toys’ as nuclear threat grows: The Philippines president suggested that a mistake by Pyongyang’s nuclear programme could destroy the Far East.
- Cabinet approves Bill to scrap the ‘no detention policy’ in schools: It seeks to allow states to detain students in Class 5 and Class 8 if they fail the year-end exam.
- RBI cuts repo rates by 25 basis points, as expected by many: Markets close in the red after RBI’s decision to slash policy rate fails to boost sentiment.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether right to privacy is a fundamental right: The Gujarat government had argued before the top court that giving basic personal details to authorities cannot be treated as violation of the right to privacy.
- Take Abu Dujana’s body home, Jammu and Kashmir Police tellPakistan High Commission: The Valley observed a shutdown in protest against the death of two civilians in clashes that followed the encounter in which the LeT militant was killed.
- Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact.
- 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: The Centre told the Lok Sabha that 596 websites, 735 social media links have been blocked this year.