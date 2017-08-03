Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is planning to launch a line of clothing by April 2018. His spokesperson SK Tijarawala on Wednesday said the company will set a sales target of Rs 5,000 crore the first year, Mint reported.

“Patanjali will have different products in each category – value-for-money clothes for the masses and apparel that will have the snob value meant for the classes,” Tijarawala said. “We will start with woven clothes, knitwear and machine-made apparel, including denims.”

The company is currently working on naming the brand. “Paridhan”, which means apparel in Hindi, is one of the options. The spokesperson said they will launch multiple brands of clothing under the Patanjali label, and the first line will be available across 250 exclusive retail outlets in April 2018.

Patanjali already has its own line of medicines, cosmetics and food.