The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition opposing the use of the “None Of The Above” option in the upcoming Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls. Although the petition was moved by the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also rejected the option. The Election Commission had granted Gujarat MLAs the Nota provision on Tuesday based on a previous Supreme Court order.

The Opposition on Tuesday had protested in the Upper House against the provision, saying it was against the Constitution. Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the option should be allowed during presidential and vice-presidential elections as well.

Rajya Sabha candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded party National President Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput for the three seats to the Upper House from Gujarat. Ahmed Patel is going to contest the polls for a fifth term for the Congress.

Rajput was the Congress’ chief whip in the Gujarat Assembly. He had quit the party and joined the BJP on July 27.