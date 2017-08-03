The Goods and Services Tax Network on Wednesday said that 27 lakh business are yet to complete the registration process on the GST website, PTI reported. GSTN, which handles the site’s technology, said that out of the 71 lakh excise, value added tax and service taxpayers who have migrated to the GST system, only 44 lakh have finished the process by filling up Part-B of the GST form.

In this part of the form, taxpayers are required to provide details of their businesses, after they get a provisional ID. If the taxpayer does not submit the details within three months of getting the ID, it stands cancelled.

All of the businesses that have not completed the process have, as a result, not filed their I-T returns yet. The last date to do so is August 20, the GSTN said, according to the Business Standard. “Those who fail to submit the enrolment form with completed Part-B before this date will not be allowed by the GST I-T system to file this return,” GSTN chairman Navin Kumar said.