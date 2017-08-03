The All India Congress Committee on Wednesday formed a 10-member panel in Meghalaya as an attempt to stop party leaders from joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported PTI. The Pradesh Congress Election Committee has included some dissident leaders such as Deborah Marak. The state will go to polls in 2018.

Headed by DD Lapang, the other members of the panel include Mukul Sangma, former Speaker Charles Pyngrope and RV Lyngdoh. However, party MPs such as Vincent H Pala and Wansuk Syiem do not feature in the committee.

AICC General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi told The Shillong Times that party President Sonia Gandhi has approved the committee. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had also met Lapang and Sangma in Meghalaya two days before the committee was formed.