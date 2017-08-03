Former Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Thursday won the bye-poll to the 10 Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency. He defeated his only opponent, independent candidate Kekhrie Yhome, by 3,470 votes.

Liezietsu was ousted from the chief minister’s post on July 19 after a rebellion in the Naga People’s Front. The post was taken over by TR Zeliang, the same NPF collegue Liezietsu had replaced in February.

The bye-election was held as the seat had fallen vacant after the former chief minister’s son Khriehu Liezietsu resigned as a legislator. The sitting MLA had resigned to allow his father to get elected as a member of the Nagaland Assembly.