Former Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu wins bye-election to the Assembly seat his son had vacated
He defeated his only opponent, independent candidate Kekhrie Yhome, by 3,470 votes.
Former Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Thursday won the bye-poll to the 10 Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency. He defeated his only opponent, independent candidate Kekhrie Yhome, by 3,470 votes.
Liezietsu was ousted from the chief minister’s post on July 19 after a rebellion in the Naga People’s Front. The post was taken over by TR Zeliang, the same NPF collegue Liezietsu had replaced in February.
The bye-election was held as the seat had fallen vacant after the former chief minister’s son Khriehu Liezietsu resigned as a legislator. The sitting MLA had resigned to allow his father to get elected as a member of the Nagaland Assembly.