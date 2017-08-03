China once again blocked the move to list Jaish-e-Mohammed chief and Pathankot attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a United Nations-designated terrorist, PTI reported on Thursday. China extended the technical hold on the proposal, backed by the US, France and the United Kingdom and supported by India, for three months until November 2.

China has blocked the proposal several times since September 2016. On February 17, China had said India had not provided any “solid evidence” against Azhar, and there was no consensus on the matter among the UN Security Council members.

India’s former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had on February 22 said the extent of Azhar’s actions were well-documented and that the “burden of proof” was not on India. “There is no consensus because China has not joined it,” Jaishankar added.