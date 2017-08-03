The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has received 50 proposals from various academic scholars to research panchgavya – a concoction of five products and derivatives from cows including milk, dung, urine, ghee (clarified butter) and curd – the government said on Wednesday.

These proposals were sent in after a brainstorming session under the Scientific Validation And Research On Panchgavya, or Svarop, project, Y S Chowdary, the Minister of State in the Science and Technology Ministry told the Lok Sabha in a written reply, PTI reported.

IIT Delhi has said that institutions like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Labs have sent in proposals. “We have received proposals from CSIR labs, IITs, National Institutes of Technology, and agricultural institutions,” Mint quoted V K Vijay, head of the centre for rural development and technology at IIT Delhi, as saying. Vijay added that no project has been finalised yet since they were all being evaluated.