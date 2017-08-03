The big news: SC rejects Congress’ plea against Nota in Rajya Sabha polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two soldiers were killed in multiple encounters in Kashmir, and Trump backed a legislation to reduce the entry of legal immigrants to the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC rejects Congress plea, says Rajya Sabha polls will have the Nota option: The bench asked the Congress why it had raised the matter now when the Election Commission had issued the notification about it in January 2014.
- Two militants, two soldiers killed in multiple shootouts in Jammu and Kashmir: Army officers were shot at in Shopian as they were conducting search operations.
- Donald Trump backs new legislation that will cut the number of legal immigrants entering the US: The law moots a merit-based system favouring English speakers.
- China again blocks proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as UN-designated terrorist: In February, Beijing had said India had not provided any ‘solid evidence’ against him.
- Bihar minister tries to clarify controversy over a Patna institute’s form, says ‘virgin means unmarried’: After drawing criticism, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences issued a new marital status document, in which ‘virgin’ was replaced with ‘unmarried’.
- At least 27 lakh businesses have not yet registered on the GST website: This means they may not be able to file their tax returns.
- Your intellect and wisdom helped us work together, Modi tells Pranab Mukherjee in letter: The PM said the former president’s extensive knowledge of policy, politics and external affairs constantly assisted his government.
- IIT Delhi gets 50 proposals to research benefits of cow urine, dung and milk: Institutions like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, IITs and National Institutes of Technology have approached us, the organisation said.
- Cabinet committee approves three-step strategy for Air India’s divestment: A panel comprising a group of ministers will oversee the process.
- Kashmiri athlete indicted in the US for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl: A court in New Jersey also charged snowshoer Tanveer Hussain for endangering the welfare of a 12-year-old.