SC rejects Congress plea, says Rajya Sabha polls will have the Nota option: The bench asked the Congress why it had raised the matter now when the Election Commission had issued the notification about it in January 2014. Two militants, two soldiers killed in multiple shootouts in Jammu and Kashmir: Army officers were shot at in Shopian as they were conducting search operations. Donald Trump backs new legislation that will cut the number of legal immigrants entering the US: The law moots a merit-based system favouring English speakers. China again blocks proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as UN-designated terrorist: In February, Beijing had said India had not provided any ‘solid evidence’ against him. Bihar minister tries to clarify controversy over a Patna institute’s form, says ‘virgin means unmarried’: After drawing criticism, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences issued a new marital status document, in which ‘virgin’ was replaced with ‘unmarried’. At least 27 lakh businesses have not yet registered on the GST website: This means they may not be able to file their tax returns. Your intellect and wisdom helped us work together, Modi tells Pranab Mukherjee in letter: The PM said the former president’s extensive knowledge of policy, politics and external affairs constantly assisted his government. IIT Delhi gets 50 proposals to research benefits of cow urine, dung and milk: Institutions like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, IITs and National Institutes of Technology have approached us, the organisation said. Cabinet committee approves three-step strategy for Air India’s divestment: A panel comprising a group of ministers will oversee the process. Kashmiri athlete indicted in the US for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl: A court in New Jersey also charged snowshoer Tanveer Hussain for endangering the welfare of a 12-year-old.