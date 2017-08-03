The government of Assam on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team to look into the murder of All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union President Lafiqul Islam Ahmed in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday. The police have arrested one Imtiaz Ali in connection with his death, PTI reported.

Ahmed had died on the spot after two motorcycle-borne gunmen had shot him dead with an AK-47 at Titaguri market around 4.30 pm. The students’ union has demanded the removal of the Kokrajhar superintendent of police and also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the murder.

The Special Investigation Team set up by the state will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Prakash Medhi. Security forces have been deployed at the site of the crime to maintain law and order.

The 24-hour shutdown that the Bodoland students’ union had called for was observed in the area. All educational institutes remained closed on Thursday, and there were few vehicles on roads.

Various political parties, led by the Congress, have condemned Ahmed’s murder and sought an inquiry.