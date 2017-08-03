Four men were beaten up in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district by a mob on the suspicion of smuggling cow, PTI reported on Thursday. The incident, which is believed to have taken place last week, came to light on Wednesday after a video of it was widely shared on social media.

The men, who were beaten up, were arrested on charges of cow smuggling, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prem Singh Thakur told the news agency. However, all the accused assailants are still absconding.

The incident took place in a village more than 100 km away from Betul. In the video, the men are seen tied up, beaten up and kicked by the alleged cow vigilantes. “We are investigating the video clip, and will take further action accordingly,” Thakur said.

Play

Meanwhile, a group of men in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Thursday thrashed a truck driver and two others on the suspicion of carrying beef. This is the first such incident of cow vigilantism reported in Bihar, according to IANS.

The three men, who were rescued by the police from the mob, were arrested later. The truck driver has claimed that they were carrying buffalo meat and not beef. “They will be interrogated whether they were carrying beef or buffalo meat,” an unidentified police official told the news agency.