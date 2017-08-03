The Income Tax department raids on the properties of Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Around Rs 10 crore in cash was found after raids at 60 premises belonging to Shivakumar in Delhi and Karnataka on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Besides the 39 locations in Karnataka, some places in Chennai and Delhi were also being searched on Thursday.

The energy minister of Karnataka is being investigated for alleged tax evasion and undisclosed investments in real estate. He is also accused of routing funds through Singapore, NDTV reported. Shivakumar is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the country with assets worth Rs 251 crore.

IT raids continue at Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's premises in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/7zECTmImdj — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

IT raids continue at premises owned by Karnataka Minister D.K Shivakumar in Delhi's Safdarjung area. pic.twitter.com/cLK1YfmSFZ — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

Karnataka: House belonging to D.K Shivakumar's father-in-law being raided by IT Dept (earlier visuals from yesterday's raids) pic.twitter.com/zqabJoJYw0 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

The raids, which started on Wednesday, came at a time when Shivakumar was overseeing the stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort in Bengaluru. The Congress had put them up at the resort to prevent them from allegedly being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party before the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had condemned the raids as politically motivated. “The use of central paramilitary forces in an I-T search is condemnable.” The chief minister said the Congress would not budge under “such political blackmail nor stoop to vindictive politics”.

The I-T department, however, stressed that it was not a political conspiracy. “The events involving certain MLAs of another state being brought to Karnataka were unforeseen and unpredictable events,” it said.

The Congress had created an uproar in both Houses of the Parliament on Wednesday though Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the raid had nothing do with the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls.