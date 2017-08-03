India’s benchmark indices extended their losses on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India cut its key rates by 25 basis points. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex traded 258.11 points lower at 32,218.63 at 3 pm, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was 71.45 points down at 10,010.05.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, TCS, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp were doing well on the Sensex. Ambuja Cements, Indian Oil Corporation, ACC, Aurobindo Pharma and Bharti Infratel were the biggest gainers on the Nifty.

Banking stocks, like those of the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda, were trading low on both indices. Besides these, Coal India, Lupin, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors were the worst performers.

The rupee, which opened at 63.65 a dollar on Thursday, was trading at 63.64 at 3 pm.