More than 100 bridges across the country are on the verge of collapse, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari told the Parliament on Thursday. He said that his ministry has audited 1.6 lakh bridges in the country and found that 100 of them need immediate attention, PTI reported.

In October 2016, the ministry had launched a project called the Indian Bridge Management System. It aimed to create a database of bridges and culverts in the country to ensure proper and timely upkeep of the structures. It also hoped to reduce the number of accidents on bridges.