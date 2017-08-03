Gujarat Congress MLAs are happy, healthy and are being cared for, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, ANI reported. He was speaking after visiting Eagleton Golf resort, where the MLAs have been lodged, along with the Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday.

On July 28, the Congress flew most of its Gujarat MLAs from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru after six of them quit the party ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections. At least 44 of the 51 Congress MLAs left for Bengaluru by 11.45 pm from Ahmedabad, and the others from South Gujarat and Saurashtra flew via Mumbai to the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

On July 30, senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to buy off its MLAs by offering Rs 15 crore ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.