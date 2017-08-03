The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the superintendent of the Goods and Services Tax Council for allegedly receiving a bribe, PTI reported on Thursday. Monish Malhotra and his aide, private tax consultant Manas Patra, were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Malhotra and other officers had offered to refrain from taking action against private businessmen in exchange of “periodical bribes”, the CBI has alleged, The Times of India reported. Patra used to make the calls to the businessmen on behalf of Malhotra.

Patra is believed to have recently collected bribes from various parties in the last few days and was going to deliver the money to Malhotra’s residence, PTI reported.

The investigating agency is also monitoring several other officers. Malhotra was earlier posted with the Central Excise. The finance ministry will be informed about Wednesday’s arrest, the English daily reported.